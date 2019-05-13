Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO ) unveiled its latest quarterly earnings results late on Monday, bringing in figures that did not live up to what analysts called for, yet TTWO stock increased after hours.

The New York-based video game holding business said that for its fourth quarter of the most recent fiscal year, it compiled net income of $56.8 million, or 50 cents per share, marking a decline from its year-ago net income of $91 million, or 77 cents per share.

Take-Two Interactive added that its revenue for the period amounted to $539 million, which did mark an increase of about 19.8% when compared to its year-ago sales of $450 million. The brand also posted net bookings of $488.4 million, an 18.7% surge when compared to the year-ago period.

Analysts were calling for the company to bring in adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share, as well as net bookings of $507 million, according to data compiled from a FactSet survey. For the first quarter of the new fiscal year, analysts predict Take-Two will bring in adjusted earnings of 39 cents per share on net bookings of $421 million.

Wall Street predicts full-year adjusted earnings of $4.89 per share on net bookings of $2.8 billion. The company sees its first-quarter as bringing in earnings of 65 cents to 75 cents per share on bookings of $310 million to $360 million.

TTWO stock is down about 0.8% after the bell on Monday off the back of underwhelming quarterly results. Shares had been sliding roughly 3.3% during regular trading hours in anticipation of Take-Two’s financial figures.