Tattoo Ink Recall 2019: What You Need to Know About the FDA Alert

A tattoo ink recall 2019 warning from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is in effect.

The tattoo ink recall 2019 warning has to do with various inks that have been contaminated by microorganisms. This makes in the inks unsafe to use. The FDA is sending out the warning to alert to warn tattoo artists, retailers of tattoo inks and anyone looking to get a tattoo about the issue.

The products that are part of the tattoo ink recall 2019 are listed below.

Scalpaink SC, Scalpaink PA, and Scalpaink AL basic black tattoo inks manufactured by Scalp Aesthetics (all lots).

Dynamic Color – Black tattoo ink manufactured by Dynamic Color Inc (lots 12024090 and 12026090).

Solid Ink-Diablo (red) tattoo ink manufactured by Color Art Inc. (dba Solid Ink) (dba Antone’s Ink) (lot 10.19.18).

“Tattoo inks contaminated with microorganisms can cause infections and lead to serious health injuries when injected into the skin during a tattooing procedure, since there is an increased risk of infection any time the skin barrier is broken.”

Anyone that has had a tattoo done recently or is planning to should keep an eye out for certain side effects. This includes rashes that develop on the skin near the tattoo’s location. Also look out for lesions consisting of red papules in the area where the tattoo is. These side effects are sometimes hard to spot because of their similarity to an allergic reaction.

You can follow this link to learn more about the tattoo ink recall 2019 warning.

