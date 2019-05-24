Friday Apple Rumors: Touch ID May Return in 2020 iPhone

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news about Touch ID coming back. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Touch ID: Apple may be getting ready for the return of Touch ID next year, reports MacRumors. A recent rumor claims that the tech company will be bringing back Touch ID with its 2020 iPhone. The rumor says that this version of Touch ID will work on any part of the device’s display. This rumor also says that the 2020 iPhone will be the first from AAPL to support 5G. There’s also talk among suppliers that a new iPhone SE based on the iPhone 8 is in the works.

2019 MacBook Pro: Anyone having trouble with MacBook Pro keyboards likely won’t have an advantage by upgrading, AppleInsider notes. A teardown of the new 2019 MacBook Pro shows that there are some changes to the keyboard design. However, this is mostly just to do with different materials. This means that users may still see the keyboards stop functioning properly due to dust getting in them.

iOS 12.3.1: A new update is available for user of Apple’s mobile devices, reports 9to5Mac. Owners of iOS devices can now download iOS 12.3.1. This is a minor update to the mobile operating system that fixes a couple of known issues. Among these are problems that some users were having with VoLTE calls and Messages.

