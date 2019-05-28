TSA Update: Some Types of Medical Marijuana Now Allowed on Planes

A new TSA update has the federal agency now allowing certain types of medical marijuana on planes.

The update from the Transportation Security Administration is a shift from its previous stance when it wouldn’t allow any types of medical marijuana on flights. However, this doesn’t mean that the agency will just let anything pass.

Here’s a statement from the recent TSA update concerning medical marijuana on flights.

“Products/medications that contain hemp-derived CBD or are approved by the FDA are legal as long as it is produced within the regulations defined by the law under the Agriculture Improvement Act 2018.”

The TSA update also notes that the agency doesn’t specifically conduct searches for marijuana. However, if it finds the drug during another search, it is required by law to report it to local authorities.

It also isn’t just marijuana directly that can land passengers in hot spot with the TSA. The federal agency also points out that some products infused with CBD oil are also illegal and can result in it contacting law enforcement about the discovery.

So what exactly does this mean for marijuana users? If you follow all the rules and only have medical marijuana on you, then everything will likely go smoothly. Anyone else trying to get past the system will risk running afoul of the agency and may have to deal with members of law enforcement agencies.

