In this week’s Tuesday Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ), the company unveiled a new MacBook Pro, it revealed that it bid to acquire Tesla six years ago and Health Canada has given the business approval to roll out an ECG app.

Source: Apple

Here’s what you should know as we head into Tuesday’s action:

New MacBook Pro: The tech giant said that it will be releasing new 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pro models that include Intel’s 8th and 9th-generation processors. The high-end models will have eight cores for the first time. Apple added that the new MacBook Pro offers a performance that is two times faster than a quad-core MacBook Pro, as well as 40% more performance than a 6-core MacBook Pro.

Tesla Buyout Bid: Apple reportedly made a “serious bid” for Tesla around 2013 which would’ve cost the company roughly $240 per share, according to Craig Irwin, a senior analyst at investment firm Roth Capital Partners. He said he has “complete confidence” in this information, but is unsure if the bid reached a “formal paperwork stage.”

ECG App: Furthermore, the tech business revealed that Health Canada has given the green light for an ECG app with irregular heart rhythm notifications on the Apple Watch Series 4. Both features are likely to make their debut north of the border in the near future.

AAPL stock is up about 2.3% on Tuesday following the news.