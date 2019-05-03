Verizon Looks to Sell Tumblr, and Pornhub Could Be a Buyer

There’s talk that Verizon (NYSE: VZ ) is planning to sell Tumblr and there’s already one company that’s interested in buying the social media platform.

Source: Shutterstock

Pornhub says that it would be willing to purchase Tumblr if Verizon was to sell the website. The porn website also says that it would be reversing a ban on adult content on Tumblr, which went into effect back in December.

“Tumblr was a safe haven for those who wanted to explore and express their sexuality, adult entertainment aficionados included,” Corey Price, the Vice President of Pornhub, told BuzzFeed News. “We’ve long been dismayed that such measures were taken to eradicate erotic communities on the platform, leaving many individuals without an asylum through which they could comfortably peruse adult content.”

Recent reports claim that Verizon is looking to sell Tumblr because the website isn’t generating as much revenue as it wants. Verizon got Tumblr when it bought Yahoo in 2017. Yahoo bought the blogging platform in 2013 for $1.10 billion.

Here are some reactions to news that Pornhub is interested in buying Tumblr.

“Given Tumblr’s role in the spread of the toxic, cultish version of “social justice,” there would be a certain poetic justice in a sale to Pornhub.”

“Oh so they can go steal and profit off of all the pornography on Tumblr instead of Verizon blocking it outright? No fucking thank you.”

“First they save the hand towel industry and now they’re saving Tumblr. Pornhub is for the public good.”

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.