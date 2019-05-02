Wayfair Earnings: W Stock Falls Hard on Earnings Miss

Wayfair earnings for the first quarter of 2019 are hitting W stock hard on Thursday.

The bad news for Wayfair (NYSE: W ) starts with its losses per share of $1.62 for the first quarter of the year. This is wider than the company’s losses per share of 91 cents from the same time last year. It was also a blow to W stock by missing Wall Street’s losses per share estimate of $1.60 for the quarter.

Net loss reported in the Wayfair earnings release for the first quarter of 2019 comes in at $200.39 million. That’s worse off than the company’s net loss of $107.78 million reported in the first quarter of 2018.

The Wayfair earnings report for the first quarter of the year also includes an operating loss of $193.64 million. The e-commerce company reported an operating loss of $103.07 million during the same period of the year prior.

Wayfair earnings for the first quarter of 2019 have revenue coming in at $1.94 billion. This is an increase over the company’s revenue of $1.40 billion reported in the first quarter of the previous year. It also comes in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $1.92 billion for the period, but that couldn’t keep W stock from falling today.

“We look forward to the sizeable opportunity ahead as we continue to transform the experience of shopping for the home and remain well positioned to take share of the dollars that are coming online in the home category,” Niraj Shah, CEO, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of Wayfair, said in a statement.

W stock was down 9% as of Thursday afternoon.

