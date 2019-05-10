While analysts debate whether this week’s renewed worries over the U.S.-China trade conflict may cause a stock-market selloff in the second half of 2019, I’d like to discuss the short and long-term outlook of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA ) stock.

Source: Shutterstock

In 2019, Alibaba stock is up over 27%. On May 15, the e-commerce giant is expected to report it fiscals fourth-quarter earnings. Although BABA stock and other Chinese names may undergo volatility and further profit-taking in coming weeks, long-term investors should regard any upcoming dip in BABA stock as a good buying opportunity.

What to Expect From BABA ‘s Earnings

As BABA gets ready to release its quarterly results soon, investors who are seeking capital appreciation should keep in mind that the company’s share of the Chinese e-commerce space is over 55%. But BABA is rapidly expanding into many other lucrative industries aside from consumer products.

Many analysts expect Alibaba’s revenue to continue growing by double-digit-percentage rates.Multiple analysts say that BABA’s top line can increase at an average annual rate of 20%, through both organic growth and acquisitions. That would be an impressive growth rate for a company with a market cap of $464 billion.

When BABA releases its earnings, owners of BABA stock should pay attention to four main areas:

Core commerce (BABA’s largest segment which grew at a 40% year-over-year growth in Q4);

Cloud computing (which soared 84% YOY in Q4);

Digital media and entertainment (which increased 20% YOY); and

Innovation initiatives (which jumperd 73% YOY ).

One Q3 highlight was that BABA’s mobile monthly active users (MAUs) on its e-commerce platforms reached 699 million. The owners of BABA stock will be interested in the corresponding number in Q4.

Another metric to pay attention to is Alibaba’s operating margin, which stood at almost 18% as of the end of last calendar year. Over the years, BABA’s high operating margin has contributed to its profitability, which has been even higher than that of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

BABA’s Q3 results, issued on Jan 30, showed that BABA’s gross profit margin was over 45%. However, that was the company’s lowest gross profit margin in nearly three years.

BABA’s core e-commerce business contributes 88% of its revenue. But Alibaba has also been branching out into other business ventures. This expansion has been made possibly partly by its steady free cash flow (FCF), which measures a company’s ability to produce cash.

Investors care a lot about FCF, as it can be used in a discretionary manner. For example, BABA has used its FCF to invest in growth opportunities and strengthen its balance sheet further. On May 15, Wall Street is likely to analyze the company’s cash position closely.

Finally, forward-looking investors may want to pay attention to BABA’s international growth numbers, too. Currently, more than 90% of the e-commerce giant sales are made in China. But BABA has investments in start-ups in South Asia and Southeast Asia, too. Higher incomes and rising internet penetration rates are likely to strengthen the regions’ e-commerce markets. Among the start-ups in those regions in which BABA has stakes are Paytm, an Indian digital-payments provider, and Lazada, a Singapore-based e-commerce company that is growing in overseas markets.

BABA is also looking to partner with European companies. Many European companies are still discovering new ways to enter the Chinese market, and BABA may enable them to connect with Chinese customers faster. BABA’s mobile payment network, Alipay, is seeking to expand in Europe. International growth will not only help increase the company’s bottom line, but it will also enable BABA to diversify away from China, lowering the macro risk of BABA stock.