Yum! Brands Earnings: YUM Stock Lower Following Q1 Results

Yum! Brands earnings for the first quarter of 2019 have YUM stock falling lower on Wednesday.

The bad news for Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM ) begins with it reporting revenue of $1.25 billion for the first quarter of the year. This is a drop from the company’s revenue of $1.37 billion reported in the first quarter of 2018. It was also bad news for YUM stock by missing Wall Street’s revenue estimate of $1.26 billion for the period.

The most recent Yum! Brands earnings report also includes earnings per share of 82 cents. This is down from the company’s earnings per share of 90 cents from the same time last year. However, it still comes in above analysts’ earnings per share estimate of 81 cents for the quarter, but couldn’t keep YUM stock from falling today.

Yum! Brands earnings for the first quarter of 2019 have net income coming in at $262.00 million. This is worse than the company’s net income of $433 million reported in the first quarter of the previous year.

Operating income reported in the Yum! Brands earnings release for the first quarter of the year comes in at $433.00 million. That’s a decrease from the company’s operating income of $553.00 million reported in the same period of the year prior.

The Yum! Brands earnings report for the first quarter of 2019 also includes its guidance for the year. The company says it is expecting earnings per share for the year to be at least $3.75. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of $3.83 in 2019.

YUM stock was down 2% as of Wednesday morning.

