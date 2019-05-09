Zillow (NASDAQ: ZG ) reported its latest quarterly earnings results late today, bringing in a loss that was narrower than expected, while sales increased greatly year-over-year and topped Wall Street’s guidance, lifting ZG stock more than 15% after hours Thursday.

The Seattle, Wash.-based online real estate database said that for its first quarter of its fiscal 2019, it brought in a loss of $67.5 million, or 33 cents per share, which was wider than the company’s loss from the year-ago quarter of 10 cents per share. However, the figure was narrower than the Wall Street consensus estimate, which predicted a loss of 34 cents per share, according to a survey of analysts conducted by FactSet.

Zillow added that its revenue for the period tallied up to $454.1 million, which marked a 39.6% increase when compared to its sales of $325.2 million during the same period a year ago. The figure was also stronger than what analysts called for, which was for revenue of $432.1 million, according to data compiled by FactSet.