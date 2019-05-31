Zuora Earnings: ZUO Stock Plunges on Downside Q2 Guidance

Zuora earnings for the company’s first quarter of fiscal 2020 have ZUO stock falling hard on Friday.

The bad news for Zuora (NYSE: ZUO ) comes from its outlook for the second quarter of its fiscal year. The company says that it is expecting losses per share for the quarter to range from 15 cents to 13 cents. That’s a blow to ZUO with Wall Street estimating losses per share of 11 cents for the quarter.

Zuora also says that it is expecting revenue for its second quarter of fiscal 2020 to come in between $66.00 million and $68.00 million. That’s another negative for ZUO stock with analysts looking for revenue of $71.14 million for the period.

When it comes to the full year of fiscal 2020, it’s more of a mixed bag for Zuora. The company is expecting losses per share ranging from 44 cents to 40 cents on revenue between $200.00 million and $206.00 million. Wall Street’s expectations for the fiscal year have it reporting losses per share of 41 cents on revenue of $291.22 million.

The rest of the Zuora earnings report for its first quarter of fiscal 2020 also didn’t do ZUO stock any favors today. That includes the enterprise software company reporting losses per share of 40 cents on revenue of $47.31 million. These both come in below analysts’ losses per share estimate of 13 cents and revenue estimate of $64.15 million for the period.

ZUO stock was down 29% as of noon Friday, but is up 9% since the start of the year.

