Wednesday Apple Rumors: 2019 iPhone Won’t Use Quantum Dot Camera

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of about the 2019 iPhone camera. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

iPhone Camera: A recent report claims that Apple won’t be using quantum dot cameras in the 2019 iPhone, reports BGR. This rumor claims that the company was planning to use these cameras before exiting a deal with their creator. Nanoco (OTCMKTS: NNOCF ), the U.K. company behind the cameras, confirms that it has lost a major deal for their use. However, it isn’t naming the company that canceled the deal. Still, reports claim that it was AAPL.

Drive.ai: AAPL confirms that it is indeed the company that acquired Drive.ai, MacRumors notes. Previous rumors were claiming that this was taking place and it turns out they were true. It looks like the acquisition was really an effort from AAPL to acquire the Drive.ai team. The self-driving car company has been slowing business as it transitions to work the for the tech company.

Candidate Guide: Apple News users have access to a special candidate guide for the 2020 elections, reports 9to5Mac. This new guide provides users with a profile for each of the 20 candidates taking part in the Democratic debates. Users of the News app will find the new Democratic candidate guide in the Top Stories section. A GOP version will likely come out ahead of those debates as well.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.