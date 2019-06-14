Friday Apple Rumors: iPhone 11 Case Leak Includes Camera Bump Hole

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the camera bump. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Camera Bump: A new case leak reaffirms the iPhone 11 camera bump rumors, reports BGR. This new case leak shows off a product from Olixar for the upcoming iPhone 11 and 11 Max. The case in the leak isn’t for the entire smartphone, but rather is specifically for the camera. The company is calling these accessories camera protectors. Olixar has a solid track record when it comes to predicting iPhone designs, so expect the camera bump rumors to be true.

macOS Mojave 10.14.5: A new update for macOS Mojave 10.14.5 fixes an issue with Boot Camp, MacRumors. This new update is designed to fix an issue that was popping up on the Mac mini and the iMac. It is for those devices that feature a Fusion Drive. This problem was making it so that users were unable to create new partitions for Boot Camp.

Watch LTE: The LTE version of the Watch Series 4 is available in a new country, reports AppleInsider. This launch has the device coming to Austria. Wireless carrier A1 is behind this release. This marks the first time that an LTE plan for the Watch has been made available in a European country.

