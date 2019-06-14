Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Home / Market Insight, Financial Articles / Gadgets, Smartphones & Tech / Friday Apple Rumors: iPhone 11 Case Leak Includes Camera Bump Hole

Friday Apple Rumors: iPhone 11 Case Leak Includes Camera Bump Hole

A new macOS Mojave update is out

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jun 14, 2019, 1:22 pm EDT

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) rumor mill today is news of the camera bump. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Friday Apple Rumors: iPhone 11 Case Leak Includes Camera Bump HoleCamera Bump: A new case leak reaffirms the iPhone 11 camera bump rumors, reports BGR. This new case leak shows off a product from Olixar for the upcoming iPhone 11 and 11 Max. The case in the leak isn’t for the entire smartphone, but rather is specifically for the camera. The company is calling these accessories camera protectors. Olixar has a solid track record when it comes to predicting iPhone designs, so expect the camera bump rumors to be true.

macOS Mojave 10.14.5: A new update for macOS Mojave 10.14.5 fixes an issue with Boot Camp, MacRumors. This new update is designed to fix an issue that was popping up on the Mac mini and the iMac. It is for those devices that feature a Fusion Drive. This problem was making it so that users were unable to create new partitions for Boot Camp.

Watch LTE: The LTE version of the Watch Series 4 is available in a new country, reports AppleInsider. This launch has the device coming to Austria. Wireless carrier A1 is behind this release. This marks the first time that an LTE plan for the Watch has been made available in a European country.

Check out more recent Apple Rumors or Subscribe to Apple Rumors EmailSubscribe to Apple Rumors : Apple Rumors RSSRSS
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.
Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2019/06/apple-iphone-11-camera-bump-case-leak/.

©2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?