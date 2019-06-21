Friday Apple Rumors: Apple May Use OLED Screens in MacBook and iPad

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of OLED screens coming to more devices. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

OLED Screens: A new rumor claims that Apple is planning to bring OLED screens to more of its products, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company is going to bring OLED screens to its tablets, as well as MacBooks. The rumor claims that AAPL is currently in talks with Samsung to have it provide the OLED screens for these devices. It also notes that the company may have to pay Samsung a fee for low OLED screen orders for the iPhone.

Foxconn Advice: Foxconn founder Terry Gou is asking AAPL to move production out of China, AppleInsider notes. Gou claims that the tech company would be better off by shifting production of its devices into Taiwan. This would help it avoid the trade war between the U.S. and China, which includes heavy tariffs. This move could take years, but the Foxconn founder believes it is possible.

FTC Lawsuit: Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM ) is dragging Apple into its legal battle with the FTC, reports 9to5Mac. The antitrust lawsuit against the company is still going on after QCOM appealed a ruling against it. To help make its case, the company is using slides from an internal presentation at AAPL. The FTC is arguing against the use of these slides, which come from its the legal battle between the two companies.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.