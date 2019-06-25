Tuesday Apple Rumors: Apple Sends Out watchOS 6 Beta to Non-Developers

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new watchOS 6 beta. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

watchOS 6 Beta: Apple is letting someone other than developers test out the watchOS 6 beta, reports MacRumors. The tech company is now allowing certain AppleSeed members to try out the latest version of the mobile operating system. This marks a shift from its previous stance, which was only letting developers try out watchOS betas. This is due to there being no way to downgrade the Watch. Either way, we might learn some new details thanks to this expanding beta.

Watch Camera: A new patent details how AAPL could bring a camera to its smartwatch, AppleInsider notes. This patent describes a system that would place the camera for the Watch in the band. This would allow the user to move the camera around to get a better angle for shots than if it was stationary on the device. It’s a novel idea for sure, but there’s no way of knowing if it will ever actually come to fruition.

iPhone 11 Max Render: A new render claims to show off how the iPhone 11 Max will look, reports BGR. This render comes from casemaker Olixar, which has already been putting out cases for the upcoming device. The render shows an iPhone that plenty of other rumors have talked about. This includes is featuring a triple-lens rear camera in a square bump.

