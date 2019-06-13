Thursday Apple Rumors: Unreleased MacBooks Appear in Database

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of new MacBooks. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

New MacBooks: A new leak reveals possible new MacBook computers that are on the way, reports MacRumors. These new leaks come from a Eurasia database on upcoming devices. A new listing on the database mentions portable computers with models numbers of A2141, A2147, A2158, A2159, A2179, A2182, and A2251. These numbers don’t match up with any current MacBooks on the market, which suggests they are new ones.

iTunes: AAPL is shifting further away from the iTunes brand with new URLs, 9to5Mac notes. Mac users that attempt to visit parts of its website previously under the iTunes brand no longer see the name show up in the URL. Instead, it now reads as apps.apple.com. Users were previously taken to the URL itunes.apple.com. However, the iTunes URL does still show up for movies and TV shows.

Xinyi A13: AAPL is showing off its new Xinyi A13 store in Taipei this week, reports AppleInsider. This is providing customers with an early look at the store before it officially opens this weekend. The new store has a more modern design that fits with its other locations. Eve Ai, a singer, will be at the location to promote the grand opening. It will also be the first location in the country to hold certain events.

