Build-a-Bear Pay Your Age Day 2019: This Year There’s a Catch!

Build-a-Bear Pay Your Age Day 2019 is coming, but not without some changes from last year.

The new Build-a-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW ) Pay Your Age Day 2019 event is taking place in the form of a contest. This contest requires participants to enter by June 16. The company says that winners of this contest will receive a ticket to take part in the Pay Your Age Day for 2019.

According to the company, the Build-A-Bear Pay Your Age Day 2019 contest will have more than 200,000 winners getting tickets for the event. Anyone with one of these tickets will be able to show up and redeem it at two special periods. These periods will fall between June 24 and June 28.

Holders of the Build-a-Bear Pay Your Age Day 2019 tickets will be able to create stuffed animals at the chain’s retail locations. The limit from the company is that the ticket can only be used for each child present, and it only works for up to two children.

There’s also another part of the contest outside of the Build-a-Bear Pay Your Age Day 2019 event. This will have the chain choosing 10 winners that can get a birthday party experience at the store. This is good for the next twelve months.

All of this is much different from the Pay Your Age Day event last year. The previous event only required customers to be part of the chain’s Bonus Club program to take part in the event. There also weren’t rules against adults making stuffed animals and everyone was considered to be no older than 29.

