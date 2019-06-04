Castor Maritime Earnings: Why CTRM Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Castor Maritime earnings for the company’s six months ended on March 31, 2019 have CTRM stock up on Tuesday.

The most recent earnings results from Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM ) mark its first report after joining the stock market as a publicly-traded company. The company starts it off by reporting losses per share of 40 cents for the period. Its losses per share from the same time last year were 21 cents.

The Castor Maritime earnings results for its last six months also include net income of $332,411. This is a massive increase over the company’s net income of $160,644 reported in its six months from the same time in 2018.

Castor Maritime earnings also have it bringing in operating income of $317,804 for its most recent six months. The company’s operating income from the same six months in the previous year was $172,759.

Revenue reported by Castor Maritime for the last six months of business comes in at $2.04 million. This is much better than the international shipping company’s revenue of $1.70 million reported in the same period of the year prior.

“We are very pleased with our performance for the six months ended March 31, 2019, the first period we report results as a NASDAQ listed entity,” Petros Panagiotidis, Chairmand and CEO of Castor Maritime, said in a statement . “We believe that the dry bulk market will be rewarding in the years to come despite the normal shorter-term volatility exhibited. In this context, we are focused on taking advantage of market opportunities in order to maximize our profitability and opportunistically enlarge our fleet.”

CTRM stock was up 34% as of Tuesday afternoon.

