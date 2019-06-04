CVS (NYSE: CVS ) announced that it will be opening HealthHUB stores in 1,500 of its locations by 2021.

The drugstore chain — based out of Woonsocket, Rhode Island — revealed earlier this year that it was opening a concept store focused on health care in the Houston area, which has been a hit so far. The company unveiled today that it will expand the concept to 1,500 locations within the next two and a half years.

The goal of CVS HealthHUB stores is to lower how much customers have to rely on buying retail goods, instead giving them an option to improve their wellbeing with proper health care services. These stores will have more than 20% of the floor space dedicated specifically to health care services such as wellness and personalized care.

The chain has also been decreasing the amount of floor space used for less popular items such as greeting cards, while also adding space in hundreds of stores for its teeth-straightening service SmileDirectClub. HealthHUB stores will also have additional space for yoga classes, as well as extra room for CVS Minute nurse practitioners to perform a variety of services such as phlebotomy, diabetic screening and sleep apnea assessment.

The company recently shuttered the doors of 46 stores that were underperforming due to the growing competition that online retailers such as Amazon have been posing for them.

CVS stock is up about 3.7% on Tuesday following the news.