Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / 6 D-Day Quotes to Remember the Normandy Invasion

6 D-Day Quotes to Remember the Normandy Invasion

Share your favorite with your friends and family

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

We have compiled six D-Day quotes to honor the veterans who fought bravely for the U.S. and the rest of the world during WWII.

D-Day Quotes
Source: Wikipedia

The Normandy invasion that marked the largest seaborne invasion in history took place on June 6, 1944, which means that we are now on the 75th anniversary of the iconic day. D-Day played a key role in ending the war in Europe against the Nazi regime, which had occupied France.

The invasion was integral in putting the Allied forces in the right position to attain victory in the Western Front. We are commemorating the sacrifice that our troops gave during that time, which helped to restore balance, peace and harmony in the world.

Here are some quotes pertaining to D-Day for you to share with your friends and family on the day’s 75th anniversary.


Compare Brokers

D-Day

D-Day
Source: Pixabay

 


Compare Brokers

D-Day

D-Day quotes
Source: Flickr

 


Compare Brokers

D-Day

D-Day
Source: Pixabay

 


Compare Brokers

D-Day

D-Day
Source: Wikipedia

 


Compare Brokers

D-Day

D-Day qutoes
Source: Wikipedia

 


Compare Brokers

D-Day

D-Day
Source: Flickr

 

 

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2019/06/d-day-quotes/.

©2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?