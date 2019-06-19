An e-cigarette ban may soon be enacted in San Francisco, making it the first city in the U.S. to enact such a ban.

The northern California city’s announcement should come as no surprise considering the health-conscious, forward-thinking nature of the Bay Area. San Francisco’s proposal would ban the sales of of e-cigarettes, as well as the manufacturing and distribution of them on any property located within the city’s confines.

A preliminary vote regarding this move saw city supervisors approve a ban on e-cigarettes unanimously, although the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has yet to review the plan. It has yet to asses the move, and companies have until 2021 to file applications for reviews of their products, per the agency’s draft guidelines.

A final vote regarding San Francisco’s e-cigarette ban is slated to take place next week, which is likely to pass into law. City attorney Dennis Herrera said that young people “have almost indiscriminate access to a product that shouldn’t even be on the market” in the present time.

The ban could be a big one on businesses such as Juul, which sells e-cigarettes and has its headquarters in the city’s port, leading to some tension between the business and officials over the years.

“The prohibition of vapor products for all adults in San Francisco will not effectively address underage use and will leave cigarettes on shelves as the only choice for adult smokers, even though they kill 40,000 Californians every year,” a Juul spokesman told the Associated Press.