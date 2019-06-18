Best Buy (NYSE: BBY ) is selling high-end exercise equipment that will provide you with a smart workout experience that includes virtual cycling classes.

Source: Shutterstock

The U.S. retailer announced on Tuesday that it will begin selling Flywheel stationary bikes with virtual cycling classes for $2,000, as well as other options such as Hydrow rowing machines that will give rowers virtual views of Miami and New York. They can also get NordicTrack treadmills that offer interactive coaching.

“Consumers want the benefits of boutique exercise clubs in the convenience of their homes,” Josh Will, who is in charge of Best Buy’s health assortment, told CNN Business in an interview. “They’re looking for a shortcut. We call it the ‘fitness hack.'”

The equipment can now be found online and it will be added to dedicated sections at more than 100 stores by the end of the year, marking the company’s first notable step in the fitness space. The retailer announced that it will also offer vibrating massage balls, rollers, as well as compression boots like the ones pro athletes use to recover after games.

The move is part of a broader effort from Best Buy to expand its selection beyond TVs and laptops in the tech space, which they’ll do with exercise, sleep and health options.