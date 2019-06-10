Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / 7 Flag Day Images to Post on Social Media in 2019

7 Flag Day Images to Post on Social Media in 2019

The U.S. flag was adopted on June 14, 1777

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

We have brought you seven Flag Day images in honor of the upcoming unofficial U.S. holiday, which commemorates the day in which we adopted the current flag as the official one of the country.

Flag Day Images
Source: Wikipedia

Every year, Flag Day is celebrated on June 14 due to the fact that we adopted said flag back in June 14, 1777 after the resolution was passed by the Second Continental Congress. In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson made the official declaration that June 14 would be Flag Day from then onwards.

Then, in August of 1946, National Flag Day was established by an Act of Congress. We encourage you to show your love for your flag and country this year by sharing one of these images with your friends, family and other loved ones online.

Happy Flag Day!


Compare Brokers

Flag Day 2019

Flag Day
Source: Pixabay

 


Compare Brokers

Flag Day 2019

Flag Day 2019
Source: Flickr

 


Compare Brokers

Flag Day 2019

Flag Day images
Source: Wikipedia

 


Compare Brokers

Flag Day 2019

Flag Day
Source: Military

 


Compare Brokers

Flag Day 2019

Flag Day 2019
Source: Flickr

 


Compare Brokers

Flag Day 2019

Flag Day Images
Source: Military

 


Compare Brokers

Flag Day 2019

Flag Day
Source: Flickr

 

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2019/06/flag-day-images/.

©2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?