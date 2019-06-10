We have brought you seven Flag Day images in honor of the upcoming unofficial U.S. holiday, which commemorates the day in which we adopted the current flag as the official one of the country.

Source: Wikipedia

Every year, Flag Day is celebrated on June 14 due to the fact that we adopted said flag back in June 14, 1777 after the resolution was passed by the Second Continental Congress. In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson made the official declaration that June 14 would be Flag Day from then onwards.

Then, in August of 1946, National Flag Day was established by an Act of Congress. We encourage you to show your love for your flag and country this year by sharing one of these images with your friends, family and other loved ones online.

Happy Flag Day!

Flag Day 2019

