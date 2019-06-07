The flip phone challenge is here from Frontier Communications, giving one lucky person the chance to win $1,000 in exchange for ditching their smartphone for a week.

Many would agree that while smartphones keep us more connected on a day-to-day basis, they also reduce the amount of personal interaction we all partake in for the most part. The aforementioned company has rolled out a contest that is asking people to not use their smartphones for a week and instead carry an old-school flip phone for seven full days.

If the chosen person is able to complete the challenge with success, they will be rewarded with $1,000 buckaroos. The participant will also be given a “survival kit” with the flip phone that includes a physical map to be used instead of GPS apps such as Google Maps.

The contestant will also be given a physical phone book to jot down phone numbers, as well as a pen and notebook and retro CDs with music from the 90s. Frontier is also asking you to document the entire flip phone challenge, meaning that you’d have a number of “responsibilities” in the details of the contest, with the prize money being described as “compensation.”

“Our ideal candidate will be a self-proclaimed smartphone fiend who’s always up to date on the latest tech news. They’ll be organized, detail-oriented, and willing to persevere,” the page reads.

Are you that candidate?