King Arthur Flour has issued a recall of nearly 15,000 bags of flour sold at popular retailers after fears that traces of E. coli may have made their way to the product were revealed.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said that five-pound bags of unbleached, all-purpose flour made by the company may have been contaminated with E. coli, which led the Vermont-based food manufacturer King Arthur Flour to voluntarily recall 14,218 cases of the flour.
The company announced that the lo codes and “best used by dates” for the recalled products are the following:
- Best used by December 7, 2019; Lot number L18A07C
- Best used by December 8, 2019; Lot numbers L18A08A and L18A08B
- Best used by December 14, 2019, Lot numbers LOTS: L18A14A, L18A14B, L18A14C.
“Consumer safety is our top priority, and therefore, we are voluntarily recalling these specific lots of Unbleached All-Purpose Flour to prevent potential illnesses,” King Arthur Flour said in a statement. “We are committed to educating and reminding consumers that flour is not ready-to-eat, and anything made with flour must be baked before eating.”
The company added that it was informed by one of its suppliers that some wheat used to make the flour had been connected to an “ongoing outbreak of E. coli infections.” There have yet to be any reports of illnesses that have been connected to the flour.