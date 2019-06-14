King Arthur Flour has issued a recall of nearly 15,000 bags of flour sold at popular retailers after fears that traces of E. coli may have made their way to the product were revealed.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said that five-pound bags of unbleached, all-purpose flour made by the company may have been contaminated with E. coli, which led the Vermont-based food manufacturer King Arthur Flour to voluntarily recall 14,218 cases of the flour.

The company announced that the lo codes and “best used by dates” for the recalled products are the following:

Best used by December 7, 2019; Lot number L18A07C

Best used by December 8, 2019; Lot numbers L18A08A and L18A08B