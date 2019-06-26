Flying Taxi News: 7 Things to Know About the Boeing-Kitty Hawk Partnership

Flying taxi news for Wednesday includes a new partnership between Boeing (NYSE: BA ) and Kitty Hawk.

Here’s what we know so far about the partnership.

The agreement will have the two companies working together on urban air transportation.

This could open the way for customers in city areas to take flying taxis to different locations.

The two companies note that the partnership is a part of BA’s “disciplined, long-term strategy of entering into value-added partnerships that enhance and accelerate growth and deliver key differentiators for customers.”

The efforts of the two companies include creating an ecosystem that can support different types of flying taxi vehicles.

This includes those that are autonomous, as well as others that would have human pilots controlling the aircraft.

Unfortunately, the announcement from Boeing and Kitty Hawk about the partnership doesn’t contain much in the way of details.

However, this could mean that the two companies can work faster together to get flying taxi options available to customers.

Here’s what Steve Nordlund, Vice President and General Manager of Boeing NeXt, says about the partnership.

“Working with a company like Kitty Hawk brings us closer to our goal of safely advancing the future of mobility. We have a shared vision of how people, goods and ideas will be transported in the future, as well as the safety and regulatory ecosystem that will underpin that transportation.”

BA stock was up 2% as of Wednesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.