Ford Explorer Recall 2019: 1.2 Million SUVs Face Potential Crash Risk

Ford Explorer recall 2019 news for Wednesday includes a large amount of the vehicles facing possible higher crash risks.

Here’s what we know about the recall for the Ford (NYSE: F ) Explorer.

The Ford Explorer recall 2019 affects roughly 1.2 million vehicles sold in the U.S.

Owners of these vehicles may deal with an issue that has the rear toe link fracturing.

This can increase the crash risk while operating the vehicle due to the issue diminishing the ability to steer properly.

Ford notes that this issue may occur in vehicles that experience frequent full rear suspension articulation.

The Ford Explorer recall 2019 includes vehicles with model years ranging from 2011 all the way up to 2017.

It’s also worth mentioning that all of the vehicles in this recall were made at the company’s Chicago Assembly Plant between May 17, 2010 and Jan. 25, 2017.

Owners of vehicles that are a part of this recall can bring them to dealers to have the issue fixed.

This will have dealers replacing the left and right rear toe links with new forged toe link.

They will also align the rear suspension while conducting this repair.

Customers will also want to note that the Ford reference number for this recall is “19S17”.

Anyone wanting to know more information about the Ford Explorer recall 2019, as well as seeing other recent recalls from Ford, can follow this link.

