Free Taco Bell 2019 is here from the Yum Brands (NYSE: YUM ) restaurant chain and we have all you need to know about it.

Here’s what customers need to know about the free Taco Bell 2019 offer.

The offer is available today due to a game being stolen during the NBA Finals.

That means that one team beat another while playing on the opponent’s court.

This is due to the Golden State Warriors defeating the the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 on their home turf.

This allows customers to get one free Doritos Locos taco today.

The offer is available at the chain’s stores starting at 2:00 p.m. and lasting until 6:00 p.m.

Customers can also take advantage of the free Taco Bell 2019 offer by using the chain’s app.

This allows users to order the free Doritos Locos taco anytime today.

When using the app, customers can order for pay ahead or pickup.

However, customers can not use to app to get the free Doritos Locos tacos if they are ordering delivery.

The app also requires the user to register in order to be able to redeem the free Taco Bell 2019 offer.

Another stipulation of the offer is that customers can not make any changes to the taco, such as making it supreme or customizing it.

This offer is good for all participating Taco Bell locations in the 50 United States and in the Washington D.C. area as well.

You can follow this link to learn more about the free Taco Bell 2019 offer.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.