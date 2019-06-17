Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / 7 Happy First Day of Summer Images to Post on June 21, 2019

7 Happy First Day of Summer Images to Post on June 21, 2019

Do you have any beach or travel plans this year?

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer Jun 17, 2019, 4:16 pm EDT

We have compiled seven happy first day of summer images for you to check out and share on your social media platforms with friends and family this year.

Happy First Day of Summer Images
Source: Pixabay

Friday, June 21 of 2019 marks the summer solstice, which is representative of the first day of summer, per the Gregorian calendar that most of the world observes. The day will have more sunlight than any other day in the year in the northern hemisphere, while the southern hemisphere will have the least amount of sunlight for the year.

In honor of the first day of summer, we have brought you seven images that we hope will put you in the festive mood as the temperature begins to rise, paving the way for more fun, outdoor events.

Check them out over the next few slides and share!


Compare Brokers

First Day of Summer

First Day of Summer
Source: Media Defense

 


Compare Brokers

First Day of Summer

Happy First Day of Summer images
Source: Flickr

 


Compare Brokers

First Day of Summer

First Day of Summer
Source: Wikipedia

 


Compare Brokers

First Day of Summer

Summer Solstice
Source: Flickr

 


Compare Brokers

First Day of Summer

Happy First Day of Summer images

 


Compare Brokers

First Day of Summer

First Day of Summer
Source: Wikipedia

 


Compare Brokers

First Day of Summer

Summer Solstice
Source: Wikipedia

 

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2019/06/happy-first-day-of-summer-images-2/.

©2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?