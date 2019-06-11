H&R Block Earnings: HRB Stock Pops on Q4 Beat, Wave Financial Deal

H&R Block earnings for the company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 have HRB stock up on Tuesday.

H&R Block (NYSE: HRB ) reported earnings per share of $4.29 for its fiscal fourth quarter of the year. This is down from the company’s earnings per share of $5.42 from the same period of the year prior. However, it was a blessing to HRB stock by beating out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $4.14 for the quarter.

The H&R Block earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 also includes net income of $877.91 million. The company’s net income from its fiscal fourth quarter of 2018 was $1.14 billion.

Operating income reported in the H&R Block earnings release for its fiscal fourth quarter of the year comes in at $884.77 million. That’s a drop from the company’s operating income of $1.15 billion reported during the same time last year.

H&R Block earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 have revenue coming in at $2.33 billion. This is a decrease from the company’s revenue of $2.39 billion reported in its fiscal fourth quarter of the previous year. It was also a boon to HRB stock by coming in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $2.32 billion for the period.

The H&R Block earnings report isn’t the only good news for HRB stock today. The company has also announced that it is acquiring Wave Financial. It will be paying $405 million in cash for the company. HRB is expecting the deal to close in the next few months.

HRB stock was up 1% as of noon Tuesday.

