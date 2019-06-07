Jamba Juice announced that it has changed its name due to the fact that the food and drink chain offers more than just its juices.

The health-conscious business announced the name change on Thursday, which will now simply be the word Jamba as it is a more accurate reflection of its menu. The business is expanding its food and drink options with bowls, smoothies, sandwiches and other healthier options.

The company said that its loyal fans have already been calling it simply Jamba for years, adding that the official name change is part of a broader modernization effort. The juice maker has been around for 30 years now, and it is adding to its expansion with a new mobile app, remodeled stores and delivery options through the likes of Uber Eats and Postmates.

The decision to change the name also arrived due to the word “juice” taking on negative connotations as juice often has plenty of sugar. In 2012, American shoppers bought roughly 4 billion gallons of juice, a figure that declined by roughly 530 million only five years later, per market research firm Euromonitor International.

Jamba is also planning on reducing the amount of sugar in its drinks, while also rolling out more reduced-sugar options later this year. The restaurant will also include a number of plant-based alternatives, adding that its beverages will soon be available to be made with spirulina, oat milk and pea protein.