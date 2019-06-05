We may soon have more expensive avocado and tequila as Mexico tariffs are on the horizon next week, coming from the current presidential administration.

Source: Shutterstock

President Trump said on Tuesday that he was planning on carrying forth with the decision to impose tariffs on Mexican imports next week as part of his effort to diminish the amount of migrants who cross the southern border, according to a statement to reporters at a news conference that included British Prime Minister Theresa May.

He added that Republican senators would be “foolish” if they attempted to stop his decision. “I think it’s more likely that the tariffs go on, and we’ll probably be talking during the time that the tariffs are on, and they’re going to be paid,” Trump said.

The POTUS was then asked about Senate Republicans discussing ways they could block the tariffs, and he said he didn’t think they would do that. “I think if they do, it’s foolish,” he said. The tariffs would affect some popular Mexican items in the U.S., such as avocado, beer, tequila, tomatoes, berries and peppers.

The move would impose 5% tariffs on all goods imported from Mexico, which would reach as much as 25% until the Mexican government stops the flow of migrants. Republican senators have expressed their opposition over the move, fearing it would impact the economy and their home states in a negative manner.