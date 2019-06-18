New Age Beverages News: NBEV Stock Climbs on CBD Products Launch

New Age Beverages news for Tuesday about the launch of some new products has NBEV stock up.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV ) has announced that it is now launching CBD products in Hong Kong and China. This initial launch of the products will have them being available in the areas of Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, and the New Territories.

According to the New Age Beverages news release, this launch will start off with three products from its “NHANCED CBD” brand. These products are “CBD Body Cream at 150mg CBD strength, CBD Roll-on Gel at 200mg CBD strength, and CBD Oil at 500mg CBD strength.”

The New Age Beverages news also notes that these products will be available for purchase in a couple of ways. The first is through direct-to-consumer product consultants. The other way will be via an e-commerce website dedicated to the brand.

New Age Beverages news for today also includes its plans to expand its CBD products to more countries. The company says it is preparing to launch these products in an additional 58 countries during the third quarter and fourth quarter of the year.

“In addition to this launch, we have already finalized formulas and are moving to production of CBD-infused beverages and dietary supplements, which we are launching in initial markets this year and will continue to roll-out globally as the regulatory landscape allows,” Shon Whitney, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Morinda, said in a statement.

NBEV stock was up 3% as of noon Tuesday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.