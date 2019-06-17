A Pillsbury flour recall has been issued due to thousands of cases of the popular product possibly containing traces of the E. coli bacteria, which may cause a slew of digestive and intestinal problems to those who consume contaminated flour.

The recall was issued by Pillsbury owner Hometown Foods, involving roughly 4,620 cases of the company’s 5-pound Bread Flour that has been distributed to retailers in 10 states, including the following: Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

These cases may be contaminated with E. coli bacteria, which has already infected and sickened more than a dozen people in eight states. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the recall late Friday, which now constitutes the third major flour business involving wheat that has recalled a product–these products all came from an Archer Daniels Midland mill in Buffalo, New York.

Hometown Foods came into existence last year thanks to private equity firm Brynwood Partners after they acquired a portfolio of baking businesses, including Pillsbury. The business owns the likes of J.M. Smucker, Hungry Jack, Martha White, White Lilly and others.

Consumers should avoid consuming Pillsbury flour and either throw it out or return it to the place of purchase to get a refund. E. coli causes nausea, vomiting, stomach, diarrhea that can be bloody, a fever, loss of appetite and more.