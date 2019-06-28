Sony (NYSE: SNE ) is releasing two PlayStation Plus free games for July 2019 as the company does every month since it changes the way it structures its offerings for Plus subscribers.

For many years, the electronics giant would allow Plus members to download up to six games for free with the subscription, which often included two PS4 titles, two PS3 games and two PS Vita ones; there was usually cross-compatibility across some of these consoles. However, the company recently made a change and it is now only offering two games, both of which are PS4 offerings.

Here are the PlayStation Plus free games for July 2019 from the company:

: One of the titles you can download next month is Pro Evolution Soccer 2019, which is a soccer game that rivals the FIFA titles. You can choose from many of the top teams around Europe, South America and the rest of the world in this game where you can play solo or with others. The PES series has been around for decades at this point, and it’s been making a bit of a comeback in recent years. Horizon Chase Turbo: Racing lovers will be happy with this PS4 game, which features a retro look, style and feel reminiscent of racing games from the 80s and 90s. It looks slightly sleeker than those old games, while still maintaining the vibe of the old-school days.

Both games will be available for download throughout the month of July.