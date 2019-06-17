The Strawberry Moon is coming later today, garnering its name from its historical significance to certain Native American tribes in days of old.

You will be able to see the Strawberry Moon tonight from sundown to sunrise, which marks the June full moon and is called as such due to what it meant to some tribes. It signified to these groups that it was the time of the year to begin gathering ripening wild strawberries, per the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The moon was technically full earlier this morning, but it will still look very big when it rises tonight in the eastern sky. It will appear roughly around the same time that the sun sets in the western sky. The Strawberry Moon is the most colorful full moon of the year because it takes a low, shallow path across the sky, per Bob Bonadurer, director of the Milwaukee Public Museum planetarium.

The June full moon will have a low arc across the sky, which means that the moonlight has to travel through more of the Earth’s atmosphere, giving the moon an orange or yellow tint. You can enjoy the best view of it when the moon is still low, rising on the horizon, as it allows you to view the objects in the foreground, thus making the moon seem bigger than usual.