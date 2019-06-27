A Target (NYSE: TGT ) teacher discount is being offered in 2019, which will help our country’s educators make the most out of their summer break with a number of deals.

Here are seven things to know about the retailer’s initiative:

Minneapolis-based Target said that that starting on July 13, teachers will get a 15% discount on select items for an entire week.

“I’m excited we’re bringing the event back again this year with an expanded assortment of items eligible for the 15% discount, helping teachers save and get what they need for the upcoming school year,” Jill Sando, company senior vice president and general merchandise manager of apparel, accessories and home, said in a statement.

The deal will include more than just school supplies as a number of other essentials and items will be 15% off for teachers during the week, including disinfecting wipes, food storage bags, adult clothing and accessories, Pillowfort furniture, as well as Bullseye’s Playground items.

Target said it is working with third-party verification service SheerID to verify eligibility–teachers can sign up for the coupon that is valid from July 13 to 20 in stores and online via Target.com/teacherprep.

The discount is designed for K-12 teachers, but the retailer will also offer savings to teachers who work at day care centers, as well as early childhood learning centers and home schooling parents and teachers.

“We can take any document that ties your name and/or email address to an educational system” for verification, Target says in its FAQ section. “Eligible guests who are not able to validate online can visit their local Target store and present their ID to the cashier for assistance.”

There are other documents that can be submitted for eligibility, including a school ID card, letter of employment on school letterhead, a current pay stub and official documents.

TGT stock is up about 0.4% on Thursday.