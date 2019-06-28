You can now get Nestle Toll House edible cookie dough that is ready to go the second you buy it.

The company announced that it will soon be releasing cookie dough that you can eat without having to make it into cookies and bake it in the oven. There had been rumors swirling around, which prompted the company to retweet a Cosmopolitan article that features 15-ounce jars that have dough that’s ready to eat.

“Surprise!” The company said in the tweet, which then led a shopper at a Publix in Florida to go to Instagram and post a picture of two jars of the edible item, expressing his excitement over the product. And if that wasn’t enough to confirm the move, a Twitter user then posted an image of the edible dough on the shelves of a store freezer.

“Why yes, I am going to try the Toll House edible cookie dough,” the user tweeted. And Nestle Toll House replied, “An excellent idea.” As of now, we only know of two flavors that are available, which include chocolate chip and peanut butter chocolate chip monster.

These choices make sense as Toll House is known for its ability to create delicious cookie dough, and both of these are among the most popular flavors in the cookie world. Plus, there are some already eating raw cookie dough, so why not make it edible?