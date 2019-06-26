A Wayfair walkout will be carried out by company employees after its workers found that that the e-commerce business is selling furniture to an organization that runs migrant detention facilities.

Workers with the online retailer said that they plan a walkout from company headquarters on Wednesday to protest this practice. A woman who works with the business said that its employees found out last week that global nonprofit BCFS — which operates migrant facilities for the Department of Health and Human Services — placed an order of roughly $200,000 worth of bedroom furniture.

BCFS is slated to open a new facility soon in Carrizo Springs, Texas, which will be able to accommodate roughly 1,600 unaccompanied minors, and it looks like Wayfair will help in furnishing these centers. More than 500 of the company’s workers sent a letter to senior management on Friday, requesting that the business no longer sell to BCFS.

The letter also asked that the company establish a code of ethics that “empowers Wayfair and its employees to act in accordance with our core values.”

“The United States government and its contractors are responsible for the detention and mistreatment of hundreds of thousands of migrants seeking asylum in our country — we want that to end,” the employees added in the letter. “We also want to be sure that Wayfair has no part in enabling, supporting, or profiting from this practice.”