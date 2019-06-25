Wendy’s (NASDAQ: WEN ) announced that it is bringing back its spicy chicken nuggets, which were around for a bit before ending their run about two years ago.

The fast food giant announced that the heat-laden poultry treats are making their return following a digital marketing campaign that included many “likes” and a famous musician. The artist in question was Chance the Rapper, who tweeted the following message in May: “Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today.”

Wendy’s used the rapper’s tweet to test the waters on social media, asking the general online public that if 2 million people “liked” the restaurant’s tweet, they would be bringing the spicy chicken nuggets back. The tweet racked up 2.1 million likes after only 48 hours, prompting the chain to announce that the nuggets would make their return in the near future.

This week, the company said that the menu item is coming back to its locations on August 19. Wendy’s had officially discontinued the spicy chicken nuggets back in 2017, which was a move that met some backlash. Now, we will have the aforementioned spicy nuggets returning to stores all around the nation in under two months.

WEN stock is up 1.1% on Tuesday following the fast food chain’s announcement.