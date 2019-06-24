Female viagra is now a reality as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given the green light for a new women’s libido drug, developed by AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

The agency approved the new drug, called Vyleesi, that exists to help treat women who have low sexual drive, and it is the only such product that exists other than Addyi, which has been out in the market since 2017. Vyleesi is designed to be used 45 minutes before sex using an auto-injector pen that is administered in the thigh or abdomen area.

“We’re obviously thrilled about being able to bring another option to patients,” said Dr. Julie Krop, chief medical officer of AMAG,” These women have suffered significantly, pretty much in silence, for a stigmatized condition, and many of them have not known that it’s a treatable medical condition.”

The FDA has been facing pressure for years to find and approve more treatments for women who have a low sexual drive, which is a condition known as hypoactive sexual desire disorder. It has now been two decades since medications for men who have erectile dysfunction were released on the market.

AMAG officials have yet to unveil how much Vyleesi will cost, adding that they will release such details once the product hits store shelves later in 2019. The business also manufactures other products for women’s health–AMAG estimates that roughly 6 million American premenopausal women suffer from low sexual desire, which is a condition that often goes untreated.