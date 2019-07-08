An Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) strike is taking place a week from today, which is also Prime Day, as the business’ workers seek to protest the working conditions behind one of the biggest brands in the world.

Bloomberg reported that company employees at its fulfillment center in Shakopee, Minnesota have expressed their intent to strike for six hours on July 15, which is the first day of the Prime Day sales. There will be a large number of sales that will take place over a 48-hour period.

“Amazon is going to be telling one story about itself, which is they can ship a Kindle to your house in one day, isn’t that wonderful,” William Stolz, one of the Shakopee employees who is organizing the strike, told Bloomberg. “We want to take the opportunity to talk about what it takes to make that work happen and put pressure on Amazon to protect us and provide safe, reliable jobs.”

Although the site is very convenient and shipping is as fast as it gets for online shopping, regardless of what time of the year it is, the business is facing plenty of backlash over the poor working conditions of its employees at Amazon warehouses. One such condition is a time limit on bathroom breaks, which can only reach 90 seconds.

This isn’t the first such Amazon strike that workers have carried out due to working conditions as thousands of workers in Europe protested these conditions on Black Friday in 2018.

AMZN stock is up about 0.3% on Monday.