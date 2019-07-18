Welcome

Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday 2019: A State-by-State List

The dates are between August 9 and 11 in Texas

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer Jul 18, 2019, 12:46 pm EDT

Back-to-school sales tax holidays exist in more than 15 states and less than 20.

Back to School Sales Tax Holiday 2019
Source: Shutterstock

Here’s what you should know if you are in one of these states:

  • Alabama: July 19 to July 21 will have deals on computers, clothing, school supplies, books and more.
  • Arkansas: August 3 to August 4 includes offers on clothing, art supplies, footwear and then some.
  • Connecticut: August 18 to August 24 marks the tax holiday–you can get clothing and footwear.
  • Florida:August 2 to August 4 will net you discounts on clothing, supplies and more.
  • Iowa:August 2 to August 3 is the time to buy clothing and footwear in Iowa.
  • Maryland:August 11 to August 17 means that the first $40 on a backpack is tax-free, among other deals.
  • Massachusetts:August 10 to August 11 garners you affordable back-to-school supplies and almost anything under $2,500 for a single item.
  • Mississippi: July 26 to July 27 will include clothing and footwear.
  • Missouri (some counties and cities are opting out): August 2 to August 4 will net you affordable computers and graphic calculators.
  • New Mexico: August 2 to August 4 will get you deals on handheld calculators, computers, footwear and other items.
  • Ohio: August 2 to August 4 is the time to get much of what we have mentioned.
  • Oklahoma: August 2 to August 4 for clothing and footwear.
  • South Carolina: August 2 to August 4 offer deals on clothing, footwear and back-to-school supplies.
  • Tennessee: July 26 to July 28 gets you deals on clothing, back-to-school supplies and art supplies.
  • Texas: August 9 to August 11 is the time for clothing, footwear and backpacks.
  • Virginia: August 2 to August 4 are the dates in this state.
  • Wisconsin: July 31 to August 4 are right for clothing, computers and back-to-school supplies.
