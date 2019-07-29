Beyond Meat Earnings Preview: BYND Stock Expectations for Q2

Beyond Meat earnings for the second quarter of 2019 will be coming out later today.

Source: Shutterstock

The Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND ) earnings report for the most recent quarter won’t drop until after the bell. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t take a look at what Wall Street is expecting from the meat alternative company.

Starting off the Beyond Meat earnings preview is the losses per share estimate for the quarter. Analysts are looking for the company to report losses per share of 8 cents. The low estimate for the quarter is losses per share of 11 cents per share and the high estimate is losses per share of 4 cents.

Moving on with the Beyond Meat earnings preview we come next to revenue expectations for the period. Wall Street is estimating revenue of $52.71 million for the second quarter of 2019. This comes from a low revenue estimate of $45.20 million and a high revenue estimate of $58.00 million.

Beyond Meat is a company that focuses on creating alternatives to meat. This includes using plant-based protein in its creations. It recently signed a deal that will have its Beyond Burger coming in meal kits from Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN ). These kits will start showing up to customers in August.

You can also follow this link for details about how to listen in on the Beyond Meat earnings call for the second quarter of 2019.

BYND stock was down 4% as of Monday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.