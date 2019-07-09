Burger King tacos will soon be available at company locations for a limited time as the fast food chain seeks to expand its menu with a product that is outside of its comfort zone.

The burger giant was testing the menu item in its west coast restaurants, which proved to be successful enough for the business to roll it out nationwide for a limited time. These Crispy Tacos consist of crunchy tortillas that are filled with seasoned beef, shredded lettuce, flavorful taco sauce, as well as cheddar cheese shreds.

This is not Burger King’s first foray into the world of Mexican cuisine as the company released these Crispy Tacos back in 2010 across the U.S. for a limited time. “We’ve seen success with tacos in our west coast restaurants and knew it was time to bring this west coast favorite nationwide,” Chris Finazzo, the North America President of Burger King Corporation, said in a press release.

“The Crispy Taco adds variety to our snacking items and truly hits the spot,” Finazzo added. These tacos will cost you $1 apiece, although they will be more expensive in certain locations, including Alaska and Hawaii.

Burger King said the item will be available to customers for a limited time only, but the business did not reveal what this timeframe will look like.