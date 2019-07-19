Converse x Chinatown Market: Converse That Change Color in Sun? Yup!

There’s a new line of footwear to be aware of in the form of Converse and Chinatown Market joining their ideas.

Source: Shutterstock

The item in question are Chuck Taylor All-Star 70 sneakers with a twist that sun dwellers will likely enjoy. Joshua Vides and Chinatown Market were integral in the creation of these shoes, which are being called the “UNT1TL3D” pack, and they are colorful and dazzling.

Michael Cherman of Chinatown Market imagined these high and low Chuck Taylor models with unique fabric that is put together using a canvas that comes in multiple colors, including hot pink, purple and orange. Moreover, these Converse sneakers have a face that is sensitive to ultraviolet rays–they change color when the sun hits them.

This product exists with velcro, offering the wearer an opportunity to change these pairs as they see fit with a patch that appeals to them. There is what appears to be an edgier message on these sneakers with the words “NOT A CHUCK” included in them, which Nike calls “an ode to DIY decoration and the notion that a Chuck is defined only by the wearer.”

We can expect this collaboration to make it to ComplexCon on July 20 and 21 before their official debut on July 26. The Chinatown Market online store will also release them on July 20 at 12 a.m. EST.