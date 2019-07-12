Disney FX Plus Shutting Down: 7 Things to Know

Disney FX Plus is shutting down as the company is making some moves to transport this content elsewhere.

This subscription service will be leaving in the near future, with a notice on the service’s site noting that you cannot access FX Plus beyond Aug. 20, 2019.

Disney acquired most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, which include FX. This content will now be moved to Hulu, which is controlled by Disney.

FX Plus has been around since 2017, when it was rolled out with Comcast.

This content streaming service has been offering subscribers plenty of FX programming for $5.99 a month with no ads.

The programming on FX Plus includes Atlanta, Damages, Sons of Anarchy and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Existing seasons of FX’s original shows can still be found on the FX and FXX linear channels, which will be made available for “limited-time on-demand viewing” via the FXNow app. It can also be found on the internet through FXNetworks.com using pay-TV subscriber authentication, per the cable programmer.

“There is no need to cancel your subscription. If you subscribe through your TV provider, your TV provider will discontinue billing you for the service,” the notice adds.

An FX Networks representative revealed that there were no additional details the business had to share in regards to FX Plus outside of the notices it added on the site.