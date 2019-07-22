Equifax Data Breach Settlement: What to Know About the Payout

Equifax data breach settlement news for Monday includes some details that are of interest.
Here’s what we know so far about the Equifax data breach settlement.
- The credit reporting agency is going to spend up to $425 million to help people affected by the data breach.
- However, those hit by the data breach aren’t able to file a claim must yet.
- That also means it still tough to figure out how much each person can get back from the Equifax data breach settlement.
- What we do know is the types of payments that will be sent out to those affected.
- This includes up to $20,000 for hours worked dealing with the fallout of the data breach.
- This figure comes from a maximum of 20 hours at $25 per hour worked dealing with the data breach issue.
- Other factors include money spent on identity protection services and other costs.
- Another benefit of the Equifax data breach settlement include a possible $125 payment for those that already have identify protection services.
- Anyone that doesn’t is able to get free identity protection as one of the benefits of the settlement.
- This can include free credit monitoring for 10 years.
- The option is longer for minors that may have been affected by the data breach.
- There is also an option for those affected to receive free identity restoration for a minimum of seven years.
You can learn more about the Equifax data breach settlement by following this link.
