Farm Aid 2019 lineup and dates are now up and that means it’s time to start planning for the music festival.

Starting off with the dates, attendees will be able to show up for the event on Sept. 21. The music festival will last for the entire day and it will be taking place at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wis.

With that out of the way, now we can look at the Farm Aid 2019 lineup.

Willie Nelson & Family

Neil Young

John Mellencamp

Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds

Bonnie Raitt

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Margo Price, Jamey Johnson

Tanya Tucker

Brothers Osborne

Yola and Particle Kid

That’s all we know so far about the Farm Aid 2019 lineup and dates. However, the event’s website does note that there are plans for more artists to show up. It will be announcing who these are over the summer as the festival draws closer.

Anyone looking to get tickets for the Farm Aid 2019 music festival can do so starting tomorrow. There will be a limited number of presale tickets that will be up for grabs. After this, the normal public tickets for the event will go up for sale on July 12 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Ticket prices for the Farm Aid 2019 music festival will start out at $54.50. At the high end of the Farm Aid 2019 ticket prices are those that will cost $249.50 each.

