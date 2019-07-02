Tuesday Apple Rumors: iPhone With Fingerprint Sensor Under Screen May Come to China

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new iPhone just for China. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

China iPhone: A recent rumor claims that Apple is going to release a special iPhone in China, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company is planning to release an iPhone in China that has a fingerprint sensor under the screen. These smartphones will be missing the company’s face sensors that work with Face ID. The rumor also says that they will have a stronger focus on price. The company wants to capture budget customers in the country as sales slow.

MacBook Pro: A new MacBook Pro has been given approval by the FCC, AppleInsider notes. This MacBook Pro has a model number A2159. That’s the same model number as a MacBook Pro registered overseas. The document does mention that the device is a laptop computer. However, it doesn’t reveal any other details about it, such as screen size.

iOS 13 Beta: There’s a new version of the iOS 13 beta available for download, reports 9toMac. This new beta is only up for download to developers. It is also the third beta release that has been sent out to developers. There will likely be a public version of the new beta that will go live in the next few days. New betas for iPadOS 13, watchOS 6, tvOS 13, and macOS Catalina are also out today.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.